She broke barriers to become the CEO of her own trucking company: 'Lots of sleepless nights, lots of prayer'

ASHLAND, Va. -- The third week of September marks a time of recognition for truck drivers across the country.

In Ashland, Vonnie Carrington broke barriers to open up her own truck business: Carrington Logistics and Express.

Carrington thought at one time she could see herself getting behind the wheel, but said she quickly realized that was not the right option for her.

She instead followed in her mother's footsteps of being a transportation dispatcher and she fell in love with the industry’s behind-the-scenes work with logistics and communications.

“Everyday is something that is different. It’s not routine, it’s not the office 9-5,” she said.

However, after leaving the industry to try other careers in 2019 she decided to return in a different way. She knew life was short and she continued to have goals and realized it was now or never. She then decided to buy her first truck and create Carrington Logistics. She said within months, her business's success caught the eye of Amazon.

She said they wanted to partner with her company for distribution out of Maryland.

“Lots of sleepless nights, lots of prayer. It’s a faith walk,” she shared.

Within just four years Carrington has expanded to having 31 trucks and 46 workers.

She believes it is not just about numbers or dollars, she said it’s about the people. Those people are what she says gives her purpose.

“Being able to make a difference and meet a person where they are. My drivers they do have stories,” she said.

Those stories inspire her to be meticulous in making this job work for anyone. She leads by the phrase "work to live not live to work. She said it pushes her to be accommodating and make sure she schedules her employees to be able to be present for their kids.

However, she said this industry hasn’t necessarily been very accommodating.

Carrington has found it has been an uphill challenge at times because people don’t always want a woman at the table. However, she channels that into creating change for others.

“Women can be truckers and they can be very good truckers. And we can be CEO’s of trucking companies and do it very well,” she shared.

As National Truck Driver Appreciation Week winds down she hopes people remember those behind the scenes that go the distance to deliver every day. She encourages everyone to thank a truck driver when they see one and hear their story.

