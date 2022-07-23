RICHMOND, Va. -- People experiencing homelessness are already under significant stress from difficult living conditions and adding suffocating heat can put them in danger.

With a high of 98 degrees, Thursday marked the hottest day in two years. With not much changing in the next few days, Richmond's homeless community is facing dire circumstances.

Since Sunday, high temperatures in the Richmond area have been over 90 degrees.

On each of those days, non-profit director Rhonda Sneed has spent her time helping those who this high heat can impact the most.

"It's hot. We've come across quite a few people dehydrated, we've had to call the ambulance for a couple people," Sneed said.

She said that Richmond's homeless population is often overlooked in times like these and that more needs to be done to let the homeless community know about the few cooling stations that are available.

"Not too many guys know about it. There should be a shelter they can go in, not just a room," Sneed said.

According to Richmond's Social Services Department, there are currently two cooling stations outside of public libraries that are available in Richmond. One of them is in the Southside Community Center and the other is in Marshall Plaza.

"A lot of them go to the library because they know it's cool but they aren't open on Sundays," Sneed said.

Sneed said her non-profit Blessing Warriors typically passes out food, water and cooling towels seven days a week but she hopes to work with Richmond City soon to help the community's most vulnerable population.

"We could sit down and work this out together, we're willing to help but they don't want our help," Sneed said.

CBS6 reached out to Mayor Levar Stoney's office about Sneed's inquiry and we are still waiting to hear back.

Both the Southside Community Center and Marshall Plaza locations are open this Saturday. On Sunday, City Hall will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.