Should you put wipers before a snowstorm? It's complicated.

RICHMOND, Va. — This winter many drivers are left wondering whether to raise their windshield wipers before a snowstorm.

According to AAA, the answer depends on the type of winter weather expected.

Morgan Dean of AAA Mid-Atlantic clarifies that if an icy snowstorm is in the forecast, it’s advisable to put the wipers up to prevent them from sticking to the windshield.

That keeps the wipers—from sticking to the windshield and making it easier to clear off the snow in the morning.

However, he cautions against knocking ice off the wipers too vigorously, as this can damage the rubber parts or the springs, and warns that high winds can bend them.

On the other hand, if only fluffy snow is expected, it’s better to leave the wipers down.

It's also a good idea to use the car's defroster, which can take up to 20 minutes to fully clear the windshield.

In addition to wiper advice, AAA recommends filling the gas tank and keeping an emergency bag in the car with essentials such as a blanket, kitty litter for traction, water, and a phone charger.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.