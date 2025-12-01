Wintry weather may have caused deadly multi-vehicle crash on Virginia interstate, troopers say

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. — Wintry weather may be what caused a deadly four-vehicle wreck involving two semi trucks along Interstate 77 in Carroll County early Sunday morning.

A pickup truck traveling north on I-77 struck the back of a tractor-trailer, causing the pickup to run off the left side of the interstate into the median just before 5:10 a.m., according to officials with Virginia State Police.

Shortly after, troopers say a Tesla changed lanes and crashed into a second tractor-trailer before going back into the left lane, where it crashed into the first semi truck.

The driver of the Tesla died at the scene, according to police. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Though the crash remains under investigation, troopers say they are looking into whether wintry weather played a role in what happened.

As colder months approach and inclement weather conditions on Virginia roadways become more frequent, there are measures drivers can take to ready their vehicles ahead of winter weather.

According to AAA, now is a good time to check tire tread to make sure tires have good depth for gripping the road. Drivers should also ensure proper tire pressure and maintain proper brake fluid.

Should drivers get in a crash, experts say they should have an emergency kit in their vehicle that includes items like non-perishable food products, water, a blanket and a phone charger — items needed if stuck in a storm.

And of course, drivers should avoid speeding if roads are slick from rain, snow or ice.

