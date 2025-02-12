Winter weather makes travel difficult for Virginia drivers: 'Take it easy'

RICHMOND, Va. — Winter weather made travel quite tricky for Virginians on Tuesday.

Stranded on the side of the road is a situation Liam Gorman didn't expect to be in Tuesday afternoon.

He got stuck in the wintry Richmond road conditions during his drive home.

"I just started slipping, like, my rear wheels started slipping a little," Gorman said. "It wasn't too fun. I started, like, drifting to the side a little bit, and then I just kind of pulled over."

Lafaylafier Delonte also got caught up in similar conditions. He was headed home on the interstate from work in Williamsburg.

"I seen eight accidents. And hope, hope, you know, everybody made it back home. They got hurt. Too bad," Delonte said. "I did like, 45 on the way back. And I'll let people pass me a couple cars that pass. Man, like, look at them and a couple cars, that were riding fast wrecked."

CBS 6 also spoke to Go Puff driver Anthony Brown. He delivers items to customers all over the region.

"It's pretty slippery out there," Brown said. "It's hazardous getting in and out of neighborhoods, like my cars are four wheel drive so kind of like slipping a little."

Brown said he decided to cut his day short and that the deteriorating road conditions were not worth the chance of getting into a crash.

"So trying to take it slow, to not go into the night, because, you know, it's gonna freeze over tonight. So just trying to be safe," Brown said.

State police said there were 700 accidents in Virginia due to the winter weather, which are statistics these drivers don't want to part be of as they try to get home from work and work to do their part to stay off the roads the rest of Tuesday night. A

"Take it easy, going to the speed limit. Don't do anything hectic, or try to make a risky move," Brown said.

"I'm not going to rush to get nowhere. Wherever I'm going to be will be there. And life is nothing to play with," Delonte said.

