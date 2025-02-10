VDOT crews pretreating interstates, other major routes before winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. — Drivers can expect to see an increase in maintenance crews prepping interstates, primary and busier secondary routes as Central Virginia braces for a winter storm.

"Roadways are treated with a salt-water brine solution to delay the bond of snow or ice to the pavement," officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation's Richmond District said Sunday. "Mobile operations require that brining vehicles travel at slower speeds. Drivers should give crews extra space and treat them as emergency response vehicles."

Snow will spread across the region Tuesday morning and there will be periods of snow into the afternoon, especially north of Interstate 64, Meteorologist Mike Stone said.

Then warmer air will try to spread north, and this will change the snow to a wintry mix. This mix may get into the metro by late afternoon.

The mix transition line will track north of I-64 Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Freezing rain with ice accumulation is possible, with the best chance far west of I-95. But the metro should switch over to rain.

WATCH: Tracking winter storm's impact on Virginia Tuesday

Tracking winter storm's impact on Virginia Tuesday (Sunday Update)

Drivers were urged to plan travel around the storm and "stay off the roads during and just after severe winter weather until conditions improve," VDOT officials said.

"This helps to eliminate the risk of a crash and gives first responders and snowplow drivers the space needed for their operations," officials stressed.

Drivers can monitor road conditions by using 511 Virginia.