Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Central Virginia is experiencing significant power outages as a winter storm continues to impact the area.

Dominion Energy is now reporting that over 40,000 customers across Virginia are without power (as of 10:45 a.m.).

Specific areas affected include:



Chesterfield: over 9,000 customers

Henrico: over 10,000 customers

Hanover: less than 1,000 customers

Richmond: over 2,000 customers

Dominion Energy urges customers experiencing outages to report them by calling 866-366-4357 or do so online.

If you encounter downed trees or power lines, it is critical to stay at least 30 feet away and treat any downed line as live.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.