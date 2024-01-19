He says he was frequently turned away from a Richmond shelter, even as temperatures dip below freezing

RICHMOND, Va. -- Many are coming forward with concerns they have nowhere to stay overnight as temperatures have begun to hover below freezing in Richmond.

Jacob Thompson is one of those concerned Richmonders as he has been experiencing homelessness for nearly four years.

Thompson says he has been trying to get a spot in the 150-bed inclement weather shelter on Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond.

“The cold of the night is absolutely terrifying,” Thompson said.

Thompson claims the past few nights he’s been turned away, even after waiting in line for hours before the shelter opens at 5 p.m.

He said the shelter got to the last 10-15 people and shut the doors and told them they were full. Thompson said he suggested standing room only, but said that was also denied.

Thompson said he then had to turn to find a nook under an overhang where he spent the night in a sleeping bag.

“It’s scary. I didn’t know if I was going to wake up and am worried someone someday I won’t,” he said.

The city of Richmond currently operates one 150-bed inclement weather shelter that is run by the Salvation Army.

The city's 50-bed family shelter at 7 North Second Street does not accept people on a walk-up basis for immediate assistance.

CBS 6 asked the city if they plan to take any other steps to accommodate the need within the next several days as temperatures continue to drop.

Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders said the city is always looking to increase capacity.

Saunders said he hopes other partners in the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care, and the faith-based community can step in to help serve more residents when the city shelter is at capacity.

Saunders said the city is spending $3 million annually operating shelters and said they continually invest in an eviction diversion and family crisis fund.

“Our heart breaks for anyone experiencing homelessness and is uncertain where they are going to lay their head at night," Saunders said. "We know the challenge is greater it’s not just a city issue it’s a regional issue it’s a national issue. We will continue to work to deploy resources and expand capacity one of our other goals is to prevent it in the first place,” he shared.

The city of Richmond refers people in need of HELP to call the Homeless Connection Line at (804) 972-0813.

Next week, city council will hear a proposal on buying a piece of property on the city's Southside that they believe could used for expanding the city's homeless services.

