Do you know what to do to prepare your car for winter weather?

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's an anniversary of a day that most Virginians will probably never forget.

Wednesday marked two years since a monster winter storm shut down a long stretch of I-95 from Northern Virginia down to Caroline County, causing thousands of drivers to be stranded, some of them for more than 24 hours.

"It was the storm that sort of crippled our region for a while," Ragina Ali, public and government affairs manager for AAA, said.

And this weekend, Virginia could see its first winter storm of the season.

According to AAA, winter storms, bad weather and sloppy road conditions contribute to nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter.

If you do have to drive in snow or ice this winter, Ali said to be sure to drive slowly to account for lower traction.

Also, apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids.

"So you definitely want to give yourself definitely enough following distance," Ali said.

Five to six seconds will give you more time if you need to stop, according to AAA.

Also, know your brakes.

Keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm steady pressure on the brake pedal.

One step you can take now before any storms hit, check your vehicle and make sure it’s winter ready before you head out.

"You want to make sure that your battery is in good shape," said Ali. "Your tires are especially important, the tread depth, and the pressure and your fluid. So those are the three top things that we really want to remind drivers to make sure that you have your vehicles checked out, particularly if you plan on heading out and ahead of the winter storm possibly."

Another tip, be sure to have an emergency kit in your vehicle that includes items like non perishable food products, water, a blanket and a phone charger—items you could need if you get stuck in a storm.