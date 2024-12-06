Winsome Earle-Sears, Abigail Spanberger appear at Virginia Economic Summit as governor’s race takes shape

RICHMOND, Va. — Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Rep. Abigail Spanberger appeared on the same stage Friday for the first time since becoming their parties’ likely nominees for next year’s Virginia governor’s race. The two spoke at the Virginia Economic Summit in Richmond.

Earle-Sears, a Republican, opened by emphasizing the economic accomplishments of the current administration under Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“We cannot afford to move in the wrong direction,” she said.

Earle-Sears highlighted the launch of more than 10,000 "high-growth, high-wage" startups during Youngkin’s tenure.

She criticized Spanberger for cosponsoring a bill in Congress that would have overridden Virginia's Right-to-Work law, a measure she called essential to the state's economic health.

“This foundational policy drives economic competitiveness, attracts job creators and creates an environment where investments flourish,” Earle-Sears said.

If elected, she pledged to safeguard that law while prioritizing public-private partnerships, workforce development, and economic growth.

“Will we continue the legacy of economic freedom and opportunity or will we allow divisive anti-business policies to destroy Virginia's future?” she asked.

Spanberger, a Democrat representing Virginia’s 7th District in Congress, focused her speech on her legislative record and future plans. She pointed to her work on trade, agriculture, and infrastructure initiatives, including the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“I've worked to expand trade opportunities and support Virginia businesses, including and especially agriculture,” she said.

While she did not mention Earle-Sears by name, Spanberger criticized former President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, suggesting they could harm Virginia’s largest industry, agriculture.

“While I don't have the power to stop potential tariffs, what I can do is assure you that as governor, I will work to maintain a stable, predictable business climate for Virginia,” she said.

Spanberger outlined her priorities, which include workforce development, childcare, affordable housing, and creating business-ready sites.

“I do hope that my track record for sending leadership in effectiveness speaks for itself,” she said. “I look forward to working with all of you into the future.”

Business leaders at the summit unveiled Blueprint Virginia 2035, a plan to guide the state’s economic policies. They plan to present the strategy to the governor elected in 333 days.

