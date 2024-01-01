Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Winning New Year’s Millionaire Raffle tickets sold at 2 Virginia gas stations, 2 supermarkets and a restaurant

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on January 1, 2024
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 15:14:43-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Five people who played Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle started 2024 a million dollars richer on Monday. The Virginia Lottery has now announced where the five winning New Year’s Millionaire Raffle tickets were sold.

The lucky $1 million winning tickets were sold:

  • Ticket #007094 (bought at Paddy’s 32 Steakhouse & Pub, 9 Center Street #109, Stafford)
  • Ticket #125311 (bought at Wawa, 4527 Plank Road, Fredericksburg)
  • Ticket #168420 (bought at 7-Eleven, 615 East Market Street, Leesburg)
  • Ticket #388720 (bought at Food Lion, 6306 Hoadly Road, Manassas)
  • Ticket #485284 (bought at Harris Teeter, 950 South George Mason Drive, Arlington)

Seven additional tickets each won $100,000. Those winning tickets are:

  • Ticket #005593 (bought at Food Lion, 1524 Holland Road, Suffolk)
  • Ticket #037555 (bought at 7-Eleven, 486 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson)
  • Ticket #079504 (bought at Wawa, 2610 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown)
  • Ticket #147264 (bought at Malbon Brothers Corner Mart, 1896 General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach)
  • Ticket #310859 (bought at 7-Eleven, 2315 Bedford Avenue, Lynchburg)
  • Ticket #420843 (bought at Food Lion, 3081 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico)
  • Ticket #619991 (bought at 7-Eleven, 6865 Wellington Road, Manassas)

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone