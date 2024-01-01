Winning New Year’s Millionaire Raffle tickets sold at 2 Virginia gas stations, 2 supermarkets and a restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. -- Five people who played Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle started 2024 a million dollars richer on Monday. The Virginia Lottery has now announced where the five winning New Year’s Millionaire Raffle tickets were sold.

The lucky $1 million winning tickets were sold:



Ticket #007094 (bought at Paddy’s 32 Steakhouse & Pub, 9 Center Street #109, Stafford)

Ticket #125311 (bought at Wawa, 4527 Plank Road, Fredericksburg)

Ticket #168420 (bought at 7-Eleven, 615 East Market Street, Leesburg)

Ticket #388720 (bought at Food Lion, 6306 Hoadly Road, Manassas)

Ticket #485284 (bought at Harris Teeter, 950 South George Mason Drive, Arlington)

Seven additional tickets each won $100,000. Those winning tickets are:

Ticket #005593 (bought at Food Lion, 1524 Holland Road, Suffolk)

Ticket #037555 (bought at 7-Eleven, 486 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson)

Ticket #079504 (bought at Wawa, 2610 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown)

Ticket #147264 (bought at Malbon Brothers Corner Mart, 1896 General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach)

Ticket #310859 (bought at 7-Eleven, 2315 Bedford Avenue, Lynchburg)

Ticket #420843 (bought at Food Lion, 3081 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico)

Ticket #619991 (bought at 7-Eleven, 6865 Wellington Road, Manassas)

