Jury awards Army Lt. nearly $4,000 in Windsor traffic stop trial

RICHMOND, Va. -- A jury handed down a verdict on the civil trial of two Windsor Police officers on Tuesday afternoon.

Army Lt. Caron Nazario was suing officers Joseph Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker for $1.5 million in damages following a traffic stop that happened two years ago.

Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the jury delivered a verdict, disagreeing on that monetary amount and instead ordering Crocker to pay Nazario $1,000 and Gutierrez to pay him $2,685 in damages.

The jury came to this decision unanimously and was given free rein as to how much money they wanted to award Nazario if they felt the officers had acted unreasonably in any way.

Nazario's lawyers argued that he was assaulted and falsely imprisoned when he was pepper sprayed, struck and handcuffed during the December 2020 traffic stop.

They said Crocker acted unreasonably by assuming Nazario was preparing to ambush him after he initiated his siren and lights over a missing license plate. Because of that assumption, Crocker termed the stop a felony traffic stop and immediately pulled his gun on Nazario when Nazario stopped at a gas station.

Jonathan Arthur with Thomas H. Roberts and Associates also argued that Nazario was too scared to get out of the vehicle and comply because weapons were drawn at him and because Gutierrez told him he was "fixin' to ride the lightning" and should be scared to get out.

Arthur said the use of OC spray on Nazario and the knee strikes that Gutierrez delivered were unreasonable uses of force that constituted assault and battery.

Nazario's attorneys said they believe there war appealable issues in this case and they will take them up with the court.

Nazario told reporters he would prefer to comment on the verdict at a later date.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.