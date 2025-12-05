Window washers rescued after scaffolding fails 15 stories above ground in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two window washers were rescued after their scaffolding suffered a mechanical failure, leaving them stranded 15 stories above ground in Virginia on Thursday morning.

The basket was left hanging at a precarious angle off the side of the building when the equipment malfunctioned around 9:15 a.m. at the high-rise building in the 7900 block of Tysons One Place.

A rescue crew from the Fairfax County Fire Department was brought in to help. Rescue workers had to lower themselves down from the roof of the building using a rope system to retrieve the workers.

It took two trips to get both workers back to ground safely. No one was injured in the incident.

"We are extremely proud of our technical rescue members," officials with the fire department wrote. "Thanks to their expertise there were no injuries and everyone went home safe."

