Win a luxury playhouse for $10 while supporting child abuse prevention

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Have you ever wanted a luxury playhouse in your backyard? For just $10, you have the chance to win one while also raising awareness and money for child abuse prevention efforts.

Henrico CASA is hosting its fifth annual “Home for Good” fundraising campaign from Friday, April 25, to Sunday, May 11.

Seven one-of-a-kind luxury playhouses have been designed and built by Richmond-area professionals to reflect the theme: enchanted childhoods.

Six are currently on display at Short Pump Town Center, and one is on display at the Libbie Hill Library.

While the children Henrico CASA serves in the court system may not have lived fairytale childhoods, the hope is that they can ensure this is not how their stories end.

"The community has really embraced this event," said Kristin Blalock, community engagement coordinator for Henrico CASA. "We think it's because it's a hopeful event. It's joyful. It's to remind us all that kids deserve a safe home for good, and it's really fun to come see the playhouses. It's a testament to the creativity of the designers, to the skill of the builders, and it just feels good to know you're helping the most vulnerable kids in the community."

The winning tickets will be drawn Monday, May 12.

Each $10 donation made to Henrico CASA will buy one ticket for a chance to win a playhouse.

All of the money raised goes toward recruiting volunteers who advocate for at-risk kids.

Henrico CASA hopes to raise $200,000 this year. So far, they've raised $190,000.



