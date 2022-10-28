Richmond Police identify pedestrian killed after being hit by street sweeper

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified a pedestrian who was killed after being hit by a street sweeper.

On Wednesday just before 7 p.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a commercial street sweeper. Officers arrived and found the man unresponsive.

The victim, now identified as William Miller Carter, 62, of Richmond, was crossing from the east side of the street to the west when he was hit by the street sweeper.

Williams was brought to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the street sweeper remained at the site of the crash.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator W. Ozolins at 804-646-8671 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or at www.7801000.com [7801000.com]. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.