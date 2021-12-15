Watch
William & Mary names scholarship after the late Colin Powell

DANIEL OCHOA DE OLZA/AP
FILE - In this May 24, 2006 file photo, former Secretary of State Colin Powell gestures during a lecture about business management and leadership in Madrid, Spain. Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications. In an announcement on social media Monday, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated. He was 84. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)
Posted at 11:49 AM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 11:49:51-05

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A new scholarship at William & Mary has been named for former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died earlier this year.

The university says the scholarship is designed to cultivate leaders who can emulate Powell’s example as a statesman.

Powell rose to the rank of four-star general before becoming the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He later joined President George W. Bush’s administration as secretary of state. All three of Powell’s children attended William & Mary.

The scholarship will go to at least six students who want to study abroad each year.

Powell died in October of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

