Former Prince George County Schools official charged with 10 child sex crimes appears in court

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — William Barnes, the former Prince George County Schools assistant superintendent charged with 10 child sex crimes, appeared in court Friday for a motion hearing ahead of his June trial.

Prosecutors want the jury to hear all alleged "victims' stories" in the case against the retired school official, while the defense is asking for the case to be dismissed. The Commonwealth said, "All truth should be told on the day of trial."

Barnes was charged with 10 child sex crimes for allegedly abusing his adoptive son Donald Newbold and Newbold's friend when they were teenagers. He was indicted twice last year.

The Commonwealth is seeking to join those cases for the June trial.

Newbold's friend, who has identified himself to CBS 6, first reported the former assistant superintendent in February 2014.

As part of a motion to dismiss the case, the defense argued that the government delayed action for 10 years, preventing Barnes from receiving due process.

Prosecutors countered that the alleged victim reported Barnes anonymously to Crime Solvers and law enforcement, but the officer said he didn't want to get involved. They noted that, “interestingly,” Barnes was then promoted to the school board office around that time.

The Commonwealth is also asking the court to enter “evidence of bad acts” from five other alleged victims of Barnes, claiming these accounts demonstrate he had a “common scheme” or “plan” and that his accusers trusted him. They also said he groomed them.

Defense attorneys argued these other allegations weren't similar and some didn't constitute crimes. They also suggested the alleged victims may have collaborated on their stories.

The judge is expected to rule on these motions in the coming weeks.

The next hearing is scheduled for May 9, when the defense will argue for a change of venue. The three-day jury trial is set to begin June 16.

CBS 6 investigative reporter Laura French approached Barnes as he was leaving court Friday and asked if he had anything he wanted to say to his accusers or if he had ever inappropriately touched a minor. He did not respond to her questions.

