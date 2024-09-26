Former Prince George school leader indicted on child sex abuse charge granted bond

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A longtime Prince George County educator who faces a new criminal charge, some two months after he was first arrested for child sex abuse, was released from Riverside Regional Jail Thursday after a judge granted him bond.

William A. Barnes Jr.had been in jail since last week after Court records show he was indicted by a grand jury last Tuesday on a single felony count of aggravated sexual battery of a minor.

The accuser claims Barnes touched his genitals at a sleepover back in the 1980s when the alleged victim was 14 years old.

Barnes is a well-known figure in Prince George, where the former assistant superintendent worked for the county school system for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2023.

As CBS 6 was first to report,Barnes was indicted on similar charges back in July.

The accuser in that case has identified himself to CBS 6 as Donald Newbold, Barnes’ own adopted son.

As we reported at the time, other men claim that Barnes also assaulted them when they were children, according to sworn affidavits.

We have spoken with the accuser connected to Tuesday’s indictment. He does not yet wish to be identified but told CBS 6 that he first reported his accusations anonymously to Prince George

Police back in February 2014.

But, as we learned, those allegations were not investigated at that time.

"PGPD did receive a Crime Solvers tip from an anonymous caller in February of 2014,” confirmed Prince George Police Chief Keith Early, who was not with the department at the time. “An incident report or formal investigation was not generated from this tip. The officer who reviewed the tip is no longer employed with the department.”

"We strive to be transparent, open, and honest with our community members,” said Early. “We are also committed to continually assessing our performance and improving whenever possible."

