Retired Prince George school administrator freed on bond after arrest on child sex charges

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A retired long-time Prince George County Public Schools administrator is out on bond after spending three weeks in jail on child sex charges.

At a hearing Thursday, a Prince George County Circuit Court judge released William Barnes Jr. on a $10,000 secured bond.

He made the ruling after hearing arguments from both sides and testimony from the alleged victim’s estranged wife.

The defense called her as a witness for Barnes.

The former assistant superintendent was indicted by a grand jury on July 15, and arrested on felony child sex crime charges including aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberties with a minor and sexual assault by force or threat.

WATCH: Community reacts after former Virginia school employee charged with sex crimes

His accuser is his adopted son, Donald Newbold who says the alleged abuse began when he was 14 years old.

“I'd go to my room, and he was not even five minutes behind me. He was in there holding me down on the bed with his hands on my shoulders,” Donald Newbold tearfully explained. “It was almost expected out of me,” he added.

Multiple other men are accusing Barnes of abusing them as young men dating back 50 years according to sworn affidavits exclusively obtained by CBS 6.

They are also in the custody of the Virginia State Police.

“Someone crawled up in the sleeping bag... and was kind of spooning me from behind," said alleged victim Brian Carr. “I could feel his whiskers on my shoulders and neck. And he started fondling me, but I won't having no parts of that.”

Powhatan Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Timothy Dustan is the special prosecutor on the case.

Dustan laid out the facts of the case he would present at trial, alleging Newbold is not Barnes’ only victim.

He pointed out one of the accusers was in the courtroom Thursday and there are multiple others and that he expects more charges.

He explained the accuser that was in court Thursday, reported Barnes to a Prince George County Sheriff’s deputy in 2014 for abusing him as a teen and that the deputy instructed him to call Crimestoppers.

Dustan said that Barnes would create situations where he had access to children, host parties and serve alcohol to minors and get in bed with them and pinch their genitalia.

WATCH: Former Virginia school administrator arrested, accused of child sex abuse

Defense attorney Craig Cooley pointed out the former educator’s long-time career in the school system, deep roots in the community and his poor health and need for medical attention.

He then said this case was more about a man upset about estranged relationships with his family and protective orders against him and called Newbold’s estranged wife to the stand as a witness.

Cooley also questioned why it took Newbold so long to come forward.

“It's just very painful and then she brought my daughter in too, which is even more painful,” said Newbold of his estranged wife. “Regardless of the circumstances of how we got here, it doesn't change the fact of the matter that it happened,” Newbold added. “And, that's the part that I want everybody to really understand, that the reason I reserved it as long as I did is was because I wanted to be with my wife and my family, and there was a fear of what we're going through happening, and it caused me to stay reserved as long as I could, because I did love my estranged wife and children, and to hear him (Cooley) belittle that was very disturbing.”

The judge ordered Barnes to reside in his Prince George County home without guns and have no contact with any of his alleged victims.

Barnes’ next hearing is October 24, at 9 a.m.

