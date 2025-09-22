First responders investigate situation on Willey Bridge

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — First responders are investigating a reported suspicious situation at the Edward E. Willey Bridge, according to Henrico Police on social media.

Only one lane of travel was open on both sides of the bridge, which is part of Chippenham Parkway, as of 5 p.m.

"This situation is impacting rush hour traffic," the post reads. "Please seek an alternative route, whether that be VA-288 or the Huguenot Memorial Bridge."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

