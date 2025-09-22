Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

First responders investigate situation on Willey Bridge

Willey Bridge Situation
Provided to WTVR
Willey Bridge Situation
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — First responders are investigating a reported suspicious situation at the Edward E. Willey Bridge, according to Henrico Police on social media.

Only one lane of travel was open on both sides of the bridge, which is part of Chippenham Parkway, as of 5 p.m.

"This situation is impacting rush hour traffic," the post reads. "Please seek an alternative route, whether that be VA-288 or the Huguenot Memorial Bridge."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone