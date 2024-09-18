VCU annual Wilder Symposium emphasizes importance of voting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Elections are about hearing the voices of the people - and that became literal Tuesday night at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU.

The Singleton Center hosted a symposium in Wilder's name, with the first Black governor ever elected in U.S. history, making an appearance.

The event served as an opportunity for people to ask a panel about the upcoming election and the importance of voting.

The panel included CBS 6 political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth, and Dr. Larry Sabato - with UVA’s Center for Politics.

Among the topics discussed was how Democrats and Republicans are seen in areas of the state outside of their comfort zones.

Early voting in Virginia begins Friday, September 20.

