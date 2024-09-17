Early voting starts Friday. Here's what you need to know to vote early in Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Though Election Day is still a few weeks away, Virginians can cast their ballot as early as Friday.

Early voting begins at all general registrar's offices on Sept. 20, and the last day to vote early is Nov. 2. This year, Virginians will vote for president, vice president, the House of Representatives, a Senate seat, an amendment to the Constitution of Virginia, and local offices around the state.

The last day to register for this year's election is Oct. 15. After that, eligible voters can register and vote through same day registration and cast a provisional ballot.

Richmond Region Early Voting Locations and Hours

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY: Central Library - 7051 Lucy Corr Boulevard



Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GOOCHLAND COUNTY: Goochland Sports Complex - 1800 Sandy Hook Road

Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 22: Noon to 4 p.m.

Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HENRICO COUNTY: Eastern Government Center - 3820 Nine Mile Road

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RICHMOND CITY: Richmond City Hall - 900 East Broad Street and

Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 27: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

AND Hickory Hill Community Center – 3000 East Belt Boulevard

Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 27: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Find the rest of Virginia’s early voting locations here. Register to vote, update your information, find your polling place or apply to vote by mail here.