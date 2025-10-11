Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

'Wild at Heart' fundraiser in Richmond helps families in need keep their pets

Hundreds of animal lovers gathered at Maymont tonight for the "Wild at Heart: A Party for the Animals" fundraising event, donating money to help keep pets in loving homes.
'Wild at Heart' fundraiser in Richmond helps families in need keep their pets
Wild at heart
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of animal lovers gathered at Maymont tonight for the "Wild at Heart: A Party for the Animals" fundraising event, donating money to help keep pets in loving homes.

The evening's proceeds will go directly to the William A. Harrison Jr. Foundation and Furbish Thrift, to help families facing financial challenges keep their beloved animals.

"This is just the kickoff of another season of us working very hard, seven days a week, helping animals find homes and helping people keep their animals who are facing financial challenges," said Bill Harrison, Jr., CEO of the William A. Harrison, Jr. Foundation.

Attendees embraced the animal theme, dressing in creative costumes to support the cause. The event featured food, beverages, entertainment and an auction to raise funds for the mission.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone