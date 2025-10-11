'Wild at Heart' fundraiser in Richmond helps families in need keep their pets

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of animal lovers gathered at Maymont tonight for the "Wild at Heart: A Party for the Animals" fundraising event, donating money to help keep pets in loving homes.

The evening's proceeds will go directly to the William A. Harrison Jr. Foundation and Furbish Thrift, to help families facing financial challenges keep their beloved animals.

"This is just the kickoff of another season of us working very hard, seven days a week, helping animals find homes and helping people keep their animals who are facing financial challenges," said Bill Harrison, Jr., CEO of the William A. Harrison, Jr. Foundation.

Attendees embraced the animal theme, dressing in creative costumes to support the cause. The event featured food, beverages, entertainment and an auction to raise funds for the mission.

