David Schools comes home: Widespread Panic to perform along James River in Richmond

Dave Schools
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Dave Schools, of Widespread Panic ,performs during the New Orleans Jazz &amp; Heritage Festival on Thursday, April 25 2024, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.
Dave Schools
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Widespread Panic has announced two upcoming shows at the soon-to-open Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront in Richmond, Virginia.

Tickets for the Sept. 12 and Sept. 13 shows will go on sale Friday.

The Athens, Georgia-based Southern rock jam band features Richmond native David Schools on bass guitar.

Widespread Panic has played in Richmond more than 30 times since the mid-1980s, but has not performed in the city since 2016 and has not held an outdoor show there since the mid-1990s.

The Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront is expected to host its first concert in June.

