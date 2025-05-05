David Schools comes home: Widespread Panic to perform along James River in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Widespread Panic has announced two upcoming shows at the soon-to-open Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront in Richmond, Virginia.

Tickets for the Sept. 12 and Sept. 13 shows will go on sale Friday.

The Athens, Georgia-based Southern rock jam band features Richmond native David Schools on bass guitar.

Widespread Panic has played in Richmond more than 30 times since the mid-1980s, but has not performed in the city since 2016 and has not held an outdoor show there since the mid-1990s.

The Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront is expected to host its first concert in June.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.