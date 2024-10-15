What we learned while touring Richmond's new Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

RICHMOND, Va. -- The new amphitheater by the James River in Richmond was officially named Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront, project partners Live Nation and Red Light Ventures announced.

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront is set to open in the summer of 2025 and could host around 30 concerts throughout the year.

“We feel like the acoustics are going to be awesome," Matt Rogers, with Live Nation, said about the 7,500-capacity venue during a media tour on Tuesday.

There will be about 4,000 lawn seats and 3,500 seats in the bowl.

Though it's located right next to Brown's Island, another music venue, Allianz and Live Nation said they'll be good neighbors.

“I think we’re going to give fans choices," Rogers said. "I think the level of act that plays here probably wouldn’t play Brown’s Island."

According to Allianz and Live Nation, the venue will create over 300 jobs.

When it comes to preserving its home—Richmond's historic Tredegar—those behind the construction said it's been carefully planned.

“I think you’ll see the amphitheater kind of take into that same look and feel, again to complement what’s already here," Rogers said.

Though there's no lineup posted yet, Live Nation said lawn seats at Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront could be as low as $20 (before Live National adds its ticket fees).

“I think everybody gets sort of caught up with the Taylor Swifts of the world. At the end of the day, the majority of concerts don’t sell out," Rogers said. "It’s a very affordable option for families and music lovers in the city."

Live Nation said it would work with city partners and abide by Richmond’s curfew around 11 p.m.

Red Light manages music acts like Dave Matthews Band, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Enrique Iglesias, Dierks Bentley, ODESZA, Chris Stapleton, The Strokes, Lainey Wilson and Phish.

This is a developing story.