Why this Richmond home sold for nearly double asking price
CVRMLS
The house at 207 Nottingham Road sold for $2 million, which was $750,000 more than its asking price.
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jul 30, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- By appearances, the nearly century-old house on one of Windsor Farms’ outer blocks isn’t the most remarkable of the homes in the toney West End neighborhood. But its recent sale — at nearly twice its listed price tag — is among several turning heads as extreme reflections of how hot Richmond’s housing market has become. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
