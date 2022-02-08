Why some Richmond parents want the virtual academy to continue

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wearing yellow sweatshirts and holding signs of support for the Richmond Virtual Academy, teachers, parents and staff pled with school board members and Superintendent Jason Kamras to maintain full funding for RVA in the district’s 2022-23 school budget.

Kamras is proposing eliminating several virtual teaching positions in anticipation of fewer students requesting virtual instruction in the future. However, several supporters of RVA spoke about the benefits of remaining virtual as the pandemic continues to threaten vulnerable students.

“Virtual Academy has literally been a lifesaver for our family and has allowed us to keep London safe from any potential exposure,” says concerned parent Freddie Siler. “He suffers from chronic lung disease and simple colds have put us in intensive care. Any exposure to COVID 19 would be devastating to us as a family.”

While Kamras says the program will continue to serve special needs students, the superintendent is proposing reducing the virtual program to just ten teachers. RVA currently serves 1,500 K-12 students and has 80 teachers and staff members.

Dr. Cindy Robinson, principal of RVA, says continued funding will allow the program to serve hundreds of other students who are unable to receive in-person instruction.

“This means we’ll get to serve the learners who are facing interrupted learning due to medical reasons, such as our Homebound program, as well as disciplinary reasons and perhaps even those students with medically frail caregivers,” Robinson says.

Some supporters of RVA also say it has afforded students the opportunity to learn in a 21st-century setting.

Kamras says the school district has experienced significant attrition since the beginning of the school year and several families have made the choice to resume in-person education.

Another RPS budget meeting will be held on February 16 before the school board votes on February 21.