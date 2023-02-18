Why Henrico Public Schools chose to move away from a zero-tolerance discipline policy

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Across Central Virginia, school districts are battling an increase in negative student behavior in classrooms, including things like fights, weapons, disorderly conduct and disobedience, according to incident numbers submitted by Virginia schools.

Virginia schools are required to submit this information to the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).

Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) saw a 24% increase in negative behavior compared to five years ago, according to numbers reported by the VDOE. The rise in incidents is leading to community members becoming curious about which district's discipline policies are in place.

In Henrico, Board of Supervisor Tyrone Nelson is in favor of the restorative justice discipline strategies that Henrico schools have in place. Nelson advocated for the district to move away from zero tolerance, which gives specific consequences for bad behavior.

In 2015, HCPS changed the code of conduct by getting rid of the zero-tolerance policy.

In its place, they moved to behavioral intervention strategies, a move they said would help keep students in the classroom by teaching them why the behavior was wrong and would give them strategies to deal with whatever may have led to the behavior.

However, while Nelson is in strong support of the current restorative discipline practices and the district looking at additional safety measures, he said he can see how it can create challenges in balancing safety while giving students chances.

“You know, you let kids stay in. And then if they don't, if they don't get it, they don't see it, you got repeat offenders. And now, there's disruption in class, and there sometimes can be some greater issues,” Nelson said.

He added that he has heard from teachers and school staff who are concerned about student behavior in school who question the consequences that may arise if too many chances are given to a student. However, he said he trusts district leaders and applauds the work they have done to expand protocols to keep students safe.

Dr. William Noel, HCPS' director of student support and disciplinary review, addressed concerns that this shift in policy stops students from being disciplined. He said that unequivocally does not, adding that the district takes all things into account.

“We need to look at things like the maturity level, the age of the student, whether or not the student has a disability and let that play in. But there are consequences,” Noel said.

Noel said there are still times when exclusionary practices have to happen, as in the case of a student assaulting a staff member or bringing a firearm to school. Noel said they may be moved to an alternative location after a long-term suspension or expulsion.

"You made a poor decision, but you're still our student and we still care about you," Noel said.

The district said that balancing that is a continual tightrope that they face. However, Noel said he always puts safety first and airs on the side of caution and safety. He believes the district can prioritize safety while still implementing this behavioral method of discipline, one he said is necessary and effective in the district.

“You know, we say yes, you have a right to an education, but you don't have a right to an education at such and such high school,” Noel said.

Noel added it's important they don't make assumptions that students know how to behave which is why he said it is crucial that family, the community and schools work together to teach behavioral expectations.