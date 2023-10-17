Why did these explosive-detecting dogs return to the Richmond airport?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- After a nearly decade away, explosive detection canine teams are returning to Richmond International Airport.

On Tuesday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) demonstrated the capabilities of the first team made up of Explosive Detection Canine Handler Kyle Smith and his dog, a five-year-old German Shepherd named Hary.

"He's an energizer bunny," said Smith of Hary. "He wants to work and that drive that these canines have, it's just, it's second to none, honestly."

TSA's Richmond chief said the agency redeployed RIC's canine teams about eight years ago to busier airports and they have now successfully lobbied for their return at a time when the airport is consistently breakingpassengertotal records.

"I'd hated to see them leave in the first place. Because it was just a value to everybody here," said Robin Burke, TSA's Federal Security Director at RIC. "Because, the canine team is another layer of security for TSA providing to the passengers, the airport, the air carriers."

Burke said two more teams will undergo training and should join Smith and Hary within six months, but Smith and Hary were ready to go as they have been paired together since 2020 and transferred from another airport.

Smith said while TSA agents and their machines have their purpose, the dogs are solely focused on several types of explosives and are well-equipped for the job.

"If we could see as long, as good as a dog can smell with its nose, you'd be able to see into the next state," said Smith, who also worked with canines during his time in the Air Force. "To say that they're millions of times better at smelling stuff than we are is an understatement."

During the two demonstrations for the media on Tuesday, Hary picked out the person carrying a scented bag, called a decoy, who walking with the crowd in the airport. Smith said while working, Hary will continue to train with decoys at least once a week (but not every day, so as to not train him to always expect there is at least one per day).

"Kind of like a basketball player. We're at practice every day so we're ready for the game when it happens."

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!