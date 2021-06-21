Why Chesterfield County plans to buy Southside Speedway
Jack Jacobs
Chesterfield County plans to buy the shuttered Southside Speedway for $5 million.
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 10:06:16-04
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- There’s soon to be a new driver behind the wheel of the shuttered Southside Speedway. Chesterfield County plans to buy the racetrack property, which county officials see as a potential expansion of the nearby River City Sportsplex. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
