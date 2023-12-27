New charges filed against suspects in September murder of this Virginia father

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- New charges have been filed against a Crewe man and woman accused of shooting and killing a father in the parking lot of a Henrico Whole Foods in September.

The charges, police say, have to do with the fact that the children of the suspects were in the car at the time of the shooting.

The victim, Julian McClenny, a father of two, was shot to death after sources tell CBS 6 things went south after he was asked for money by the suspects.

The suspects, Deontae Winston and Katoya Brown, were charged with second-degree murder after McClenny's death.

"They're both charged with the same thing so it's believed by prosecutors that they were in concert with one another,

CBS 6 legal expert Todd Stone said.

Winston and Brown will now face four charges of child endangerment after the state learned that their four children were inside a minivan parked near Whole Foods.

"Reckless endangerment of a child carries five years per charge and both can go to prison for it if convicted," Stone said.

Police believe Winston and Brown traveled to Henrico's West End to circle shopping areas in an attempt to panhandle money.

Police say Winston has prior child endangerment charges from a road rage incident in 2020 that the Henrico Commonwealth Attorney declined to prosecute.

Stone says those charges will likely be back in play.

"If convicted of the four child endangerment charges from another case and it was in a similar situation as this, then that is something a judge will look harshly at during sentencing," Stone said.

Both Winston and Brown will be due in court Wednesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing on the second-degree murder charges.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

