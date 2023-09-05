Watch Now
Henrico Police arrest two in connection to weekend shooting outside Whole Foods

Posted at 5:29 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 17:29:47-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Police Department has made two arrests in connection to a Saturday evening shooting in the west end of Henrico County.

On September 2, officers responded to a shooting in the 111000 block of West Broad Street in Short Pump.

On Tuesday, both 33-year-old Deontae Marquel Winston and 35-year-old Katoya Brown were arrested and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

