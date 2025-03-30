Who killed Judy Baldwin? Virginia family 'going to do everything we can' to solve small town murder

WAKEFIELD, Va. -- Seventeen months after a woman was killed in a home invasion in Wakefield, family members are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of putting the killers behind bars.

Just before midnight on Oct. 24, 2023, two men broke into the home of Daniel and Judy Baldwin on East Church Street in the small town, according to deputies.

"They came in and immediately shot my brother-in-law,” Jane Franklin, Judy Baldwin’s sister, said. "When he said something, they immediately shot my brother-in-law again.”

Then the gunmen found Franklin’s sister.

“They just came up on her, shot her point blank,” Franklin said.

For Franklin, every day is a reminder of the tragedy.

"I’m an identical twin, so every time I look in the mirror I do see my sister,” Franklin said.

The family said the gunmen left with nothing of monetary value, but took something priceless from the family.

Sussex County Sheriff’s Office processed the crime scene while Baldwin's husband was recovering from his two gunshot wounds in the hospital.

When asked where the family thinks the killers are now, Franklin replied, "Oh, they’re here, I'm sure."

As a result, family members who live in the area fear for their lives and are still waiting for arrests. That is why they decided to add a billboard along Route 460 headed into Wakefield.

“We put up a billboard so people could see and maybe it would trigger somebody’s memory,” Franklin explained.

On the anniversary of Baldwin’s death, more than two dozen friends and family gathered to support each other.

“We’re so thankful that you all came and supported us and Judy’s memory,” Franklin said. “It means a lot.”

The sheriff’s office released a photograph of two persons of interest to coincide with the anniversary.

The persons of interest, who were spotted on surveillance video walking through the parking lot headed toward East Church Street, came from the Pocahontas area of Wakefield and returned to that same area, according to deputies.

At the time deputies believed the case might be linked to several other break-ins in the area.

However, no arrests have been made in the case.

Franklin hopes the $50,000 reward will bring a tip that will lead investigators to the killers.

The family urges anyone with information about the home invasion and the death of Judy Baldwin to call Crime Stoppers at 434-246-5000.

