Who killed Deshawn Johnson? Henrico Police reveal a new clue.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police investigating the October hit and run death of Deshawn Johnson along Nuckols Road in Glen Allen revealed a new clue into the identity of the driver who killed the 27-year-old man.

"A subsequent investigation has revealed that a light-colored, higher-profile vehicle (pickup, SUV, van) struck Mr. Johnson," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka wrote in an email.

"Henrico Police needs your help to determine the make and model of the vehicle. Any details about that evening are essential, for anyone in the area. All information is significant to this investigation."

Johnson's family said their loved one was killed on Saturday, October 16, when he was driving with his girlfriend, coming from a wedding just before 11 p.m.

Family and police said Johnson stopped along Nuckols Road in the right lane, near Hickory Park Drive, got out, and was hit by a car.

"The officer observed a male lying in the roadway and a female next to his side," Pecka wrote in an email after the incident. "[They] immediately call[ed] for additional resources, including EMS, the officer began to render aid."

Johnson, a truck driver and aspiring rapper, later died at the hospital.

Johnson's father and mother were stunned the driver who killed their son would leave the scene of the crash.

"I just can't understand how someone could hit somebody like that and just keep going. He or she could've saved his life by just calling," father Dermont Sims said. "We could understand an accident, but the minute you chose to leave the scene of a crime like that, that's such a, just pulled away."

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or Corporal Shoemaker with the Crash Team at 804-928-0033.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.