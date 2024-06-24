Richmond Police identify victim in deadly Whitcomb Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police say they have now identified the victim that was killed in aSaturday night shooting in the Whitcomb neighborhood.

The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Eric Jackson of Richmond.

According to police Saturday morning at 3:44 a.m. they were called to the 2300 block of Bethel Street for a reported shooting.

"Officers arrived and found an adult male, Jackson, down and unresponsive on the porch of a home," Richmond Police wrote in a release.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

