Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond Police identify victim in deadly Whitcomb Court shooting

Richmond news and weather update for Monday, June 24
Posted at 2:05 PM, Jun 24, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police say they have now identified the victim that was killed in aSaturday night shooting in the Whitcomb neighborhood.

The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Eric Jackson of Richmond.

According to police Saturday morning at 3:44 a.m. they were called to the 2300 block of Bethel Street for a reported shooting.

"Officers arrived and found an adult male, Jackson, down and unresponsive on the porch of a home," Richmond Police wrote in a release.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone