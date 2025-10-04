Hit-and-run driver damages 4 cars in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — Shards of glass and car parts still litter Bethel Street in Whitcomb Court after a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night left four vehicles damaged and residents searching for answers.

Ethan White was putting his children to bed when he heard what sounded like a cannon going off outside his home.

"The kids just fell asleep and we heard a massive bang like someone set off a cannon," White said.

White rushed to the bedroom window and witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

"My heart just dropped because of how close it was, and we went right to the window and saw the silver SUV slamming into the back of the neighbor's blue car and pushing it up the road into the back of mine," White said.

The collision damaged four cars total, with two vehicles completely totaled. The silver SUV then backed away from the wreckage and fled the scene, the driver still at large.

The crash has created significant hardships for the victims. White has exhausted all his paid time off dealing with the aftermath and only has a rental car until the end of the week.

"I'm hoping somebody can find these people and we can bring them to justice so they can pay for all the damage they've caused me and my neighbor," White said. "That the inconvenience they've caused for us trying to get back and forth to work to make a living for our families. I mean, I've had to use up all my PTO time just to deal with this and I only have a rental until the end of the week. So it's just a mess."

The situation is particularly difficult for White's neighbor, a cancer patient who had just finished paying off her car and now must find alternative transportation to medical appointments.

White believes surveillance cameras in the area could help police solve the case quickly.

"There's cameras up the street and down the street, at least eight per pole. They've got every possible direction. I'm sure they can easily see where the crash happened, people fleeing the scene and them coming around the corner," White said.

The victims believe someone in the neighborhood knows who was driving the SUV and urge them to come forward.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Richmond Police Department's anonymous tip line at 804-780-1000 or text a tip using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.