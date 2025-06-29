$348 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Virginia gas station

RICHMOND, Va. — A single ticket purchased in Virginia matched all six numbers in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, winning an estimated $348 million jackpot.

Virginia Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at a gas station, E & C VA at 14878 Northumberland Highway, in Burgess in Northumberland County.

The prize marks the largest win in Virginia Lottery history.

The winning numbers drawn on June 27, 2025, were 18-21-29-42-50, with a Mega Ball number of 2.

This jackpot is the 10th Mega Millions grand prize won in Virginia since the game began in 2002.

Northumberland County, known as the "Mother County" of Virginia's picturesque Northern Neck, is roughly 80 miles and a 1-hour 40-minute drive from Richmond along Route 360.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.