Richmond opens water distribution sites

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond has opened water distribution sites for those affected by ongoing outages and low water pressure amid a boil water advisory.

"The City of Richmond's Human Services portfolio has partnered with the Richmond Sheriff’s Office and the American Red Cross to continue distributing bottled water in high priority areas, including homeless services providers, public housing, and residences that house older adults," the city stated in a release. "Targeted outreach and distribution to areas of high need and vulnerable populations will continue."

Bottled water distribution sites across the city will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:



Broad Rock Library, 4820 Old Warwick Road

West End Library, 5420 Patterson Avenue

Hickory Hill Community Center, 3000 Belt Boulevard

Bellemeade Community Center, 1800 Lynhaven Avenue

Midtown Green, 2401 W Leigh Street

Pine Camp Community Center, 4901 Old Brook Road

Randolph Community Center, 1415 Grayland Avenue

Westover Hills Community Center, 1301 Jahnke Road

East End District Initiative (EDI), 701 North 25th Street

Southside Plaza, 4100 Hull Street Road

The water plant systems are stabilizing and are likely to progress to water production early afternoon, according to the city. Residents are urged to continue conserving water when possible. The boil water advisory will remain in effect for residents with water. Until the adviosry is lifted, all residents should continue to boil water before consuming it.



