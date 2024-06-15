'Beautiful' new addition to James River Park System will be 'big draw for Richmonders'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A sunshine-filled Saturday morning drew dozens of Richmonders eager to experience the beauty and outdoor opportunities the city has to offer.

Many came out to the soft opening of Dock Street Park, theJames River Park System's newest addition. It sits off Dock Street and runs from Great Shiplock Park southeast toward Rocketts Landing.

You may also know the space because it sits right at the end of Capital Trail — or the start if you are headed to Jamestown.

“We’re very impressed," resident Bill Willis said. "It’s going to be a big draw for Richmonders to come out and bring the family."

WTVR

The park gives the public a new view of the James River. That’s in part, because of the work of the Capital Region Land Conservancy, according to officials.

The views are what historians say inspired William Bryd to name the city in the 18th century as he looked out from Libby Hill.

In 2021 the James River Association, Capital Region Land Conservancy and the city acquired the land.

The space had been described as run-down, overgrown and fenced off for over a decade, according to some Richmonders.

“It’s think it's great because it was nothing but weeds and fences, so it's wonderful," one man said.

"They did a really nice job. It think it looks beautiful and anything can show off the river more is really nice around here," said another resident who came to check out the destination.

The park includes moving parts of the Capital Trail off the street and by the waterfront, more green spaces and a nature center, which is expected to open next month.

WTVR

Richmonders shared how they hope to see similar projects so they can continue to find new ways of enjoying the River City.

“Put their brains together and come up with something that's going to be family-friendly, tourism-friendly and show people what Richmonders are all about," Willis said.

