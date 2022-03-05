Search continues for Codi Bigsby. The Virginia boy has been missing for more than a month

HAMPTON, Va. -- It’s been a little more than a month since 4-year-old Codi Bigsby was reported missing.

Thirty-two days ago, little Codi was reported missing by his father, Cory, who told police he woke up the morning of January 31 and his son was nowhere to be found.

There’s still no word on where Codi is, but community members are continuing to search for him in Hampton Roads. A small group of volunteers searched woods in the northern section of Hampton Friday.

One volunteer says it’s too early to give up hope and says momentum is still within the community.

“I think what keeps us all going as a community is we all want a positive outcome out of this situation. Many of us want closure. Until we know the whereabouts of Codi - whether good or bad - many of us are devoted to being out here as long as it takes to find him,” said volunteer Mahogany Waldon.

Hampton Police said the search is in an investigative phase as Codi has now been missing for 32 days.

If you think you may have seen Codi or know anything related to the investigation, you are asked to call Hampton Police.