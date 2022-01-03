When the heaviest snow should fall in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- You can see that rain-snow line. This is the best radar can do to pick it up. It assigns these colors based on reflectivity and precip type.

It is showing that more of a snow transition is finally taking place as we expected, just very stubborn. I am getting reports of heavy rains still south of us. I am getting reports of heavy sleet still south of us, and north of us heavy snow. So that's where we stand at this point.

We do expect to transition to snow here throughout these morning hours. And start seeing some decent accumulations around here.

It's going to be a wet slushy accumulation though, and then that's going to pull through by midday.

This is when we should start to see some of this heavier snow anytime from later this morning.

Probably through about 1 p.m. That should be our heaviest amount, maybe even 2 p.m.

But it's kind of hinting that it should be done by maybe between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

We'll probably see a bit of a sunset especially if you live west of town it's going to end for you a lot quicker. And then overnight tonight it's going to clear and become very very cold tonight. We're going to drop back to about 17 degrees here in town.

And what happens when all this slush freezes, not only does it become slippery and crunchy but quite dangerous outside of your door at home in your driveway, on the street, and sidewalks.

It's not a typical black ice event is usually a very thin coat of water that will freeze this will be more of an obvious event where the water is more visibly frozen.

