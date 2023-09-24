When Dominion Energy expects power to be back on for all customers: 'Crews have worked around the clock'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crews have restored electricity to more than 167,000 customers in Virginia North and Carolina after Ophelia brought heavy rain and winds, which downed trees and power lines on Saturday, according to officials with Dominion Energy.

"Our restoration teams have accomplished the amazing task of restoring power to 96% of 170,000 customers who reported power outages within 24 hours of the initial impact from Tropical Storm Ophelia," Jeremy L. Slayton with Dominion Energy wrote. "Crews have worked around the clock, while combating heavy rains and winds in Eastern, Central and Northwest Virginia, as well as our North Carolina electric customers."

Local News Central Virginia families wake up to downed trees, power poles and outages Brendan King

As a result, crews were working to restore power to roughly 3,100 customers at 96 locations as of 8 a.m. Sunday, according to Slayton.

"We expect to have all remaining customer outages related to Ophelia restored by this afternoon," Slayton said.

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, just over 2,000 Dominion Energy customers in Virginia and eastern North Carolina were without power. There were nearly 700 customers without power in Central Virginia. Most of those outages were in Goochland (287), Chesterfield (207) Richmond (131), Henrico (57) and Hanover (13) at last check. Click here for updated numbers.

Additionally, 215 Southside Electric Cooperative customers, 267 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customers and 10 Northern Neck Electric Cooperative customers were without power as of 9:30 a.m.

"We appreciate our customers’ patience, and will continue working non-stop until everyone’s lights are back on," Slayton wrote.

If you or a loved one loses power, Dominion asks you to report the outage to help crews reroute electricity to your home. Call 866-366-4357 to report an outage.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.