Central Virginia families wake up to downed trees, snapped power poles and outages

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Doug Wright was watching television with his wife Friday night when their power in Glen Allen suddenly flickered and shut off.

“We heard this weird noise — snap, pow type thing,” Wright recalled.

He discovered winds and rain toppled over his neighbor’s tree onto power lines off Staples Mill Road.

Dominion Energy reported the outage had knocked out power to 48 customers near Glen Allen High School.

“My wife called the non-emergency line because the poles were down,” Wright stated. “The lines were down and we didn’t know if there was any juice in them.”

As of 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, more than 16,000 Dominion Energy customers in Virginia and eastern North Carolina were without power. There were more than 2,000 customers without power in Central Virginia as of 10:15 a.m., but that number had dropped to just over 1,100 by 11:15 a.m. Most of those outages were in Henrico (178 down from 1,195), Hanover (460) and Richmond (304) at last check. Click here for updated numbers.

Families in Hanover County woke up to road closures and power outages due to falling trees.

Crews had closed Confederate Hills Road near Rock Hill Road when a tree snapped a power pole in half.

Trees were also reported down across Chesterfield at Otterdale Road off Midlothian Turnpike and Matoaca Road and River Road.

StormRider 6 ran into issues like limbs and branches in the middle of busy roads like Forest Hill Avenue Saturday morning.

Meteorologists forecast even more rain to fall Saturday into Sunday, which concerns Wright.

“All the leaves have so much rain on them, so you’ll have more limbs snapping, but hopefully not,” he said.

