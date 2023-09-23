Tracking Ophelia: Power outage updates in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- The forecast calls for Tropical Storm Ophelia to bring heavy rain and storm wind to parts of Virginia on Saturday. That combination of weather conditions can often lead to downed trees and power lines.

As of 6 a.m. on Saturday, more than 14,000 Dominion Energy customers in Virginia and eastern North Carolina were without power. Click here for updated numbers.

If you or a loved one loses power, Dominion asks you to report the outage to help crews reroute electricity to your home. Call 866-366-4357 to report an outage.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.