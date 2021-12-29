When and where Virginians should get a COVID test

RICHMOND, Va. -- 170 people got tested at an event in Richmond this morning. At the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, there will be an opportunity for another 500 people to get tested on Wednesday while supplies last on a first-come-first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health acknowledges that this is a challenging time to find a test. They are recommending for those who either have symptoms or know they were exposed to a positive case to get tested five to seven days after that exposure.

The VDH says that some people are getting tested to be proactive but they recommend that people reserve tests for those who are in the highly recommended categories at this time.

"We're expecting a shipment of 1000s of tests, either by the end of this week or early next week. And we're currently making plans for how to distribute those AIl. And if we plan to use all of those tests for the general population if we plan to reserve some of them for some essential workers might have been exposed. So we're working through those plans right now. But we expect to offer more information later this week or early next week," Cat Long with the VDH said.