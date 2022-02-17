What's next for Fox Elementary students?

RICHMOND, Va. -- There's still much that is up in the air for the Fox Elementary community after Friday's fire ripped through their school.

Fox Elementary is currently secured by a fence. The only people who are granted access inside are police officers, firefighters and the school division's insurance company.

The insurance company said their investigation into the fire could take three to four weeks.

Insurance will determine whether the building's brick facade can be saved or if it would have to be demolished, requiring the school to possibly be rebuilt from scratch.

Richmond Public Schools has coverage for $13 million on the building and $4 million on the contents that were inside.

Their policy could also cover costs to get a location, like the vacant Clark Springs Elementary, up to par to move Fox students into temporarily.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said right now, Clark Springs is the lead contender for the temporary location.

However, other facilities, like St. Gertrude High School, have offered their space. Kamras said that this location is also under consideration.

"One of the things that we are trying to weigh is the urgency to get kids somewhere in person balanced with the desire to not have to keep moving them and moving teachers," Kamras said in a budget session Wednesday night.

RPS Board Member White, who represents Fox's district, wondered out loud if tearing down the school and rebuilding it on the current site would meet current standards for the school-to-land ratio.

This comment came after she said that years ago, Fox was grandfathered in when it came to the use of mobile units or trailers.

Kamras said that he would look into this. He said he hopes to have more information for the school board on all of this next Tuesday.

He added that his preference is to rebuild on the current site. However, this is ultimately up to the board and no decisions were made at Wednesday night's meeting.