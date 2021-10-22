Watch
What's going up where Laurel Park Shopping Center is coming down?

Mike Platania
The last remains of the Laurel Park Shopping Center are set to come down soon.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Oct 22, 2021
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The last remnants of a nearly 60-year-old shopping center in Henrico County are soon to come down as a major mixed-use project gets underway. The former Laurel Park Shopping Center at 2314 Hungary Road, near the intersection of Hungary and Woodman Road, is in the midst of being razed to make way for Laurel Park, a sizable mixed-use development that takes its name from the 1960s-era retail strip. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

