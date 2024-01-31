What Chesterfield Police want you to know about the 'Red Truck Flyer' circulating on social media

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A social media flyer warning neighbors about an "attempted kidnapper" in Chesterfield County has grabbed the attention of those who live in the community.

Chesterfield Police on Wednesday attempted to clarify the situation and explain what they know about the situations that led to the creation of the flyer.

"The Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating two reports of suspicious incidents involving red pickup trucks," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The police department is aware of a flyer circulating that includes information about alleged incidents involving a red truck and a private email address requesting tips. The police department was not involved in the creation of this flyer or email address. Police strongly urge anyone with tips related to the two incidents described below to call the Chesterfield County Police Department and speak to investigators directly."

Incident #1

The first reported incident was on December 21, 2023, according to police.

"Chesterfield Police are investigating a suspicious incident that appears to be an attempted abduction," a statement sent by the police on December 22, 2023, read. "Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, police responded to the 14200 block of Newgate Road for a report that an attempted abduction had occurred in the area about 15-20 minutes earlier. A juvenile male reported he was walking home when a red truck pulled up beside him. The driver of the truck spoke to the juvenile and claimed he had been sent by a relative to pick the juvenile up. The juvenile refused to get in the vehicle and fled. The driver exited the truck and chased the juvenile on foot for a short distance before getting back in the truck and leaving the area. The juvenile was not injured."

The truck was described as an older-model, two-door, red pickup truck with rust near the wheels.

Incident #2

Police said the second reported incident occurred on January 24, 2024, and was reported to police two days later.

"During an interview on January 26, the victim reported that the incident occurred on January 24 between about 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. near the soccer fields behind Greenfield Elementary School," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote. "The victim reported that he saw a vehicle drive past on Greenfield Drive and saw the driver look at him; the victim did not see the vehicle stop or see anyone exit the vehicle. The victim reported that as he walked across the soccer field a few moments later he saw a figure behind him. The victim reported that he ran and called the name of a friend who was nearby. The victim reported that the figure chased him. When the victim reached his friend, the figure was gone. The figure did not speak to or touch the victim. The victim’s friend did not report seeing the figure."

Police said the vehicle involved in the second incident was described both as a van and as a truck. The vehicle was also described as "possibly a 1993 Ford Ranger, possibly red, with rust on the front of the truck."

Provided to WTVR

In both incidents, the suspect was described to police as a white male.

Incident #1: White male, about 40 years old, with short hair; wearing a blue sweatshirt

Incident #2: White male, about 6 feet tall wearing dark clothes. May have a beard. May have black or brown hair



Police said anyone in the community with information should call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.