Police investigate apparent attempted child abduction in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating "a suspicious incident that appears to be an attempted abduction," a Chesterifeld Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

A child reported a man in a red truck chased him in a Chesterfield neighborhood.

"Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, police responded to the 14200 block of Newgate Road for a report that an attempted abduction had occurred in the area about 15-20 minutes earlier. A juvenile male reported he was walking home when a red truck pulled up beside him," the email from Chesterfield Police read. "The driver of the truck spoke to the juvenile and claimed he had been sent by a relative to pick the juvenile up. The juvenile refused to get in the vehicle and fled. The driver exited the truck and chased the juvenile on foot for a short distance before getting back in the truck and leaving the area. The juvenile was not injured."

Police described the suspect is described as a white male, about 40 years old, with short hair; he was wearing a blue sweatshirt. Police described the truck as an older-model, two-door, red pickup truck with rust near the wheels.

Police continue their investigation into this incident and urge residents in the area to check surveillance cameras for images of the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.