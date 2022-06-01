What CBS6 learned about the signs along the James where 2 women went missing

RICHMOND, Va. -- Agencies across Central Virginia spent much of Tuesday searching for two women who went missing after they floated over the Bosher Dam on the James River on Memorial Day.

Officials said the group of 12 the two women were with launched off from Watkins Landing in Powhatan on Memorial Day.

The group the women were part of said that currents became too strong on Monday and swept them over the dam. The rest of the group is reported to be safe.

The women who are missing have been identified as 23-year-old Lauren Winstead of Henrico and 28-year-old Sarah Erway of Chesterfield.

Henrico Police (left) 23-year-old Lauren E. Winstead of Henrico (right) 28-year-old Sarah E. Erway of Chesterfield

Next to where officials spent Tuesday searching were orange signs, staked into the ground. These signs said the river level is dangerous, noting that the water is moving fast, that people need to wear life jackets and that only experts should be on the water.

CBS6 went to Watkins Landing where the group launched and couldn't find any signs warning of the high water levels.

However, other signs saying that Watkins Landing is a launching point meant only for fishing and launching boats could be found. There was also a sign that said if a pier in the center of the water couldn't be seen, water levels are high.

WTVR

CBS6 was unable to see this pier.

Crews said they did three methodical searches at three different locations on Tuesday. They searched from Bosher Dam to Powhite Parkway on the water and in the air. By the end of the day on Tuesday, the women were still unable to be found.

Officials said they weren't ready to turn their efforts from search to recovery on Tuesday night. They said they will have those discussions and work closely with family and friends to provide updates to them first.

Crews plan to continue their search efforts on Wednesday around 7 a.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.